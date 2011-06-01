Are Pine Cones Good for Mulch?

Use whole pine cones for organic mulch.

If you have pine (​Pinus spp.​) trees on your property, you might wonder if pine cones are good for mulch. Pine cones are woody clusters that contain pine seeds and are naturally shed by pines during their regular growth cycles. Pines are perennials in USDA plant hardiness zones 2 through 8, depending on species. Each species has a characteristic cone, which may be small and narrow or large and open.

The woody clusters are usually held together by natural resin until cones are mature and open, releasing the seeds, and they decompose into organic material. In forests, cones slowly decay and fertilize the trees above them. These same traits make pine cones suitable for mulch or compost in your home landscaping if you like the look of pine cones.

Tip Pine cones are good for mulching when you want to protect an area from pets digging or in perennial plant gardens. They can also add a unique aesthetic to your landscaped areas.

Features of Pine Cone Mulch

Pine cones, composed of wood scales, function like other wood mulches when added to your landscaping. They offer some distinct benefits that you don't always get with other types of landscape mulch. You can use pine cones whole or shredded for mulching.

As the pine cones contain resin, they shed water and disperse rain into droplets, reducing soil erosion. Due to their open cone architecture, whole pine cones encourage air circulation while protecting soil from wind erosion.

Used whole or shredded, the pine cones insulate plants against weather extremes, keeping the soil cooler in summer and warmer in winter. The temperature moderation promotes plant health by keeping roots from freezing or overheating. The pine cones reduce water evaporation by protecting the soil from direct sun and wind exposure.

Uses for Pine Cone Mulch

Scatter whole pine cones around flower beds or shrubs where dogs or cats dig holes. The brittle pine cones act as stiff barriers to pet scratching or digging. As the pine cones slowly decay, the bottom scales in contact with wet soil decompose first, leaving the top stiff scales as prickly protection against animal vandalism.

Use whole or shredded pine cones around perennials. As pine cones decay over months or years, they provide ongoing organic fertilizer to the perennial plant roots.

Pine cones provide aesthetic benefits in your landscaped areas. Scatter them on top or mix them with other organic mulches such as pine straw or cedar chips for a natural look around trees and shrubs.

Disadvantages of Using Pine Cones

As pine cones are slow to decay, they provide little organic benefit to annual plants. Annuals require compost or fast-decomposing mulches for their short life cycle if one of your goals for mulching is to add nutrients to the soil.

Whole pine cones may be bulky (depending on species) and, though common around forests, are not readily available in urban areas. Whole or shredded pine cones are not suited to slopes or in pathway areas due to their irregular shape and resin content. Both characteristics make cones slippery and unsafe for foot traffic.

Considerations for Pine Cone Mulch

Pine cones, due to their pine resin content, are highly flammable. Used as fire tinder in many areas, some pine cones explode into flame at a spark. Do not use them around homes or barbecues where a stray match or spark could set them ablaze.

Some pine trees are susceptible to fungal diseases. These diseases are spread to the pine cones. The cones, in turn, carry the diseases into urban landscapes. Do not use cones with small black specks or other fungus-type spots, as this could infect your landscaping.