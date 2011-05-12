How to Clean White Jordans

Image Credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images Sport/GettyImages

Air Jordans are some of the most valuable sneakers on the market, and many are even collector's items. What's the point of being a sneakerhead without wearing your balling kicks? If you want to wear white Jordans, you need to know how to clean them. If you want to keep your shoes looking fresh, clean them regularly to erase stains, scuffs, and grime before they ruin your sneakers.

Use a Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Any real Jordan collector should invest in a sneaker cleaning kit, whether you buy a premade kit or assemble your own. Your kit should include a cleaning serum, a soft brush, a hard brush, a clean cloth, and a toothbrush.

Dilute your cleaning serum in a small bowl of cold water according to the manufacturer instructions. If you don't have any cleaning serum, use a solution made from one part baking soda and two parts vinegar, which kills bacteria and odors while removing stains. Alternatively, micellar water is great for pulling dirt and oil away from leather, suede, and rubber without drying it out.

Use a dry, soft brush and a dry toothbrush first to knock off any dirt. Then, stuff the shoe with a dry cloth to help it stay dry and hold its shape. Dip a soft brush into your cleaning solution and then gently scrub the shoes until all stains are gone. When the shoe is sufficiently clean, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe away any cleanser residue.

Follow the same process for the sole, only use a hard brush and scrub a little harder since the soles are sturdier. A toothbrush can be useful for getting in small crannies. Allow the sneakers to air dry.

Try a Magic Eraser

While these mild abrasives can damage your leather when used too frequently and should never be used on soft materials, such as mesh, or if you have a particularly pesky scuff, they really can work like magic. Simply dip the Magic Eraser in some water and then lightly scrub away scuffs.

For the Shoelaces

Remove the laces from your kicks and either hand wash them in your sink with some mild soap or detergent or put them in a mesh bag and run them on the gentle cycle in your washing machine. Air dry them to avoid damaging the plastic tips on the end of the laces.

If your white laces are still dirty, try soaking them for five minutes in a solution of 3 tablespoons of bleach diluted in a gallon of water. To keep them from floating to the top, you'll need to put them in a mesh laundry bag and then put something heavy on them. Wash them by hand or in your washer after removing them to clean off any bleach residue. Never bleach colored laces.

For leather laces, apply a water and soap solution along the laces and then wipe it off with a damp cloth. When dry, apply olive or coconut oil to the laces with a cloth to maintain the softness and shine of the leather.

For the Insoles

Take the insoles out of your shoes and let them sit outside to air out while you prepare a cleanser made with hot water and a few drops of mild detergent or cleaning serum. Next, use a dry, soft brush to remove any debris before dipping the brush into your cleaning solution and then scrub the insoles using a circular motion. Clean the top and bottom but avoid soaking the insoles. Use a microfiber cloth to dry the insoles while wiping away any soap residue and let them air dry.