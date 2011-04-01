How to Dry the Floor After Mopping

Things You'll Need
String mop
Towel
Squeegee
Rags
Oscillating fan
Dry mop
Rubber bands
Drying a floor after mopping prevents streaks and water spots. Cork and hardwood floors are prone to water damage, making drying after mopping a necessity. Water left on floors can seep into the cracks and seams between floorboards or vinyl tiles or around the perimeter of the room. Water can cause substrate swelling, adhesive bond failure or warping and twisting of wood. Water can also cause mold, mildew and wood rot to the substrate and support structure beneath the floor.
Video of the Day
Step 1
Position a dry string mop on the floor at the entrance of the room. Move the mop back and forth, working across the floor and toward the opposite wall, turning the mop frequently to avoid water saturation of the mop strings. Continue to move methodically from one side of the room to the other while heading toward the opposite wall until there is no moisture on the floor.
Step 2
Fold a thick, absorbent towel into a large square or rectangle. Kneel on the floor at the entryway. Press on the towel and move it from side to side across the room. Continue to wipe the floor with the towel while heading toward the far wall until no water remains on the floor.
Step 3
Attach a squeegee to a long mop handle. Stand at the entrance to the room. Extend the squeegee into the room directly in front of you. Lower the squeegee to the floor and pull it toward yourself. Lift the squeegee and wipe the edge with a rag to dry accumulated water. Bend down and dry the floor with a rag at the point at which you lifted the squeegee from the floor. Continue to extend the squeegee over wet parts of the floor, pulling it back and wiping the squeegee and floor until the entire floor is dry. As you dry paths on the floor, step onto dry areas so you can reach the wet areas.
Step 4
Set up a large oscillating fan on a dry section of the floor. Angle the fan toward the wet floor. Turn the fan on and allow the airflow to dry the floor.
Step 5
Wrap the head of a dry mop with an absorbent rag. Place one large rubber band over the rag and around the dry mop's head on each side of the dry mop head. Move the rag to cover the rubber bands, hiding them in the folds of the rag. Begin at the entrance of the room and move the rag-covered dry mop back and forth across the floor while moving toward the distant wall. Remove, refold and reattach a rag when the rag no longer absorbs water from the floor. Continue to move about the room until the floor is dry.
Tip
Always begin at the entrance of the room where the floor is dry to prevent leaving footprints on the wet floor.
Warning
Wet floors are slippery; avoid walking on them until they are dry. Do not plug in an electric fan while standing on a wet floor. Do not place an electric fan on a wet surface.