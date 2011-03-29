How to Keep Squirrels From Chewing Outdoor Cushions

Image Credit: Kristin Mitchell/iStock/GettyImages

Squirrels are mighty cute, but they can also wreak havoc on your yard. If you have patio furniture in your outdoor space, you may have to take extra precautions to ensure that these pesky critters do not chew up any cushions. Are you looking for the best sprays to keep squirrels from chewing on your furniture (plus other tried-and-true squirrel prevention tips)? You've come to the right place.

How to Make a DIY Squirrel Repellent

Thanks to their sharp teeth, squirrels have the potential to do some serious damage to any outdoor cushions you may have, but don't worry. There is nothing like a homemade squirrel repellent for keeping these furry (albeit adorable) pests off your patio furniture. Conveniently, you probably already have most of the ingredients on hand.

To make a spray to keep squirrels from chewing your cushions, mix 1 teaspoon of dish soap, one 5-ounce bottle of hot sauce, and 1 gallon of warm water in a container. Stir it thoroughly and then pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray a thin layer of this repellent onto your outdoor cushions and/or around the furniture. Just make sure you don't spray it anywhere near bird seed or feeders, as it could irritate the birds' eyes.

Other Ways to Deter Squirrels

So you have made a spray to deter squirrels, but you want to make sure to cover all your bases. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to get rid of squirrels. A few of them include:

​ Letting your dog roam the yard. ​ If you have a dog (and a fenced-in yard), one of the best and easiest ways to scare away squirrels is to let your pup wander freely around the yard.





​ If you have a dog (and a fenced-in yard), one of the best and easiest ways to scare away squirrels is to let your pup wander freely around the yard. ​ Sealing off food sources (and other attractions). ​ Just like humans, squirrels are enticed by free food. Trash cans, bird feeders, and gardens are all potential food sources for these hungry creatures. To keep squirrels away from your yard and your furniture, use fencing or netting to protect any edible plants and tightly seal your trash cans. You can also hang your bird feeders far away from your furniture or get a squirrelproof bird feeder.





​ Just like humans, squirrels are enticed by free food. Trash cans, bird feeders, and gardens are all potential food sources for these hungry creatures. To keep squirrels away from your yard and your furniture, use fencing or netting to protect any edible plants and tightly seal your trash cans. You can also hang your bird feeders far away from your furniture or get a squirrelproof bird feeder. ​Storing your cushions.​ One of the best ways to prevent squirrels from chewing your cushions to smithereens is to simply store the cushions in an outdoor bin when not in use. Not only will this keep squirrels away, but it will also help prevent damage from UV rays, wind, and rain.