How to Make Homemade Squirrel Repellent

Commercial squirrel repellents depend on scents and flavors that are repugnant to the pests, but you can create your own inexpensive, nontoxic homemade repellent using a similar approach. Keep in mind that repellents don't prevent all squirrel problems, and some squirrels may still brave the area to feast on your tomatoes or chase the birds away from your feeder. Repellents deliver the best results when used simultaneously with other tactics, such as exclusion, to help minimize the number of squirrels in your yard.