How Deep Should a Concrete Foundation Be?

Building a foundation is not really a do-it-yourself project in most cases. It requires excavation, sometimes several feet deep and a lot of concrete work. There are several types of foundations. A basement is one. Stem walls around the perimeter (and at spaces in between) is another. Concrete slabs are another; these can be built in a T shape with a vertical wall under the slab or "on grade" with a single thickness of concrete that is thicker at the outside edges. All concrete foundations require a secure footing, the most important element of foundation building.