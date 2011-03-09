When to Apply Scotts Fertilizer to a Lawn?

Growing a lush, green lawn makes you the envy of the neighborhood. A regular routine of watering and fertilizing your grass helps you achieve that noteworthy lawn. Scheduling your fertilizer applications makes it easier to give your lawn the necessary nutrients without overdoing it. A properly fertilized lawn is strong, healthy and able to handle temperature changes and stress. Applying Scotts fertilizer multiple times during the year keeps your grass strong and green.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Late Spring Fertilizing

Kick off the growing season with a fertilizer application if soil test results indicate the need for additional nutrients. Get your warm-season turfgrass fertilization regimen on the schedule for sometime between March and April, right around the time the grass starts turning green, growing and needing to be mowed. Fertilizer helps to green up and thicken grass while strengthening the root system for the warmer months. Fight the growth of crabgrass with Scotts Turf Builder with Halts Crabgrass Preventer, which has a pre-emergent additive that nourishes the lawn and controls weeds.

Early Summer Application

Your grass is off to a strong start, thanks to your early spring fertilizing. But it still needs a little energy boost before you reach the hot days of summer. Fertilize approximately six to eight weeks after your first application, usually between May and June, to allow grass to store up nutrients to fight drought and heat. Late spring is the busiest growing time, and weeds form quickly. Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed keeps broadleaf weeds under control while giving the lawn nutrients. If weeds aren't an issue, you can stick with Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food. For Southern lawns, try Scotts Turf Builder Southern Lawn Food.

Summer Support

Summer brings heat, drought and stress to a lawn. Fertilizing helps strengthen and protect it from the elements. Fertilize the lawn between June and August, roughly six to eight weeks after your early summer application, with Scotts Turf Builder With SummerGuard. Summer lawns also can be infected with insects, and Scotts Turf Builder with SummerGuard contains insect control to keep bugs from damaging grass. In the South, Scotts Turf Builder Summer Lawn Food gives your grass the nutrients it needs with less water.

Fall Fertilizing

Fall is good for fertilizing the lawn because of the cooler nights, warm days and damp mornings. Fertilizing in the fall allows the lawn to regain lost nutrients and start preparing for a cold winter. Fall fertilizing is one of the most important feedings because it helps the lawn grow strong roots for a lush spring awakening. Fertilize six to eight weeks after your summer application, usually between September and November, to offer the most benefit to the lawn. It's best to fertilize right before winter starts. Scotts Turf Builder WinterGuard Fall Lawn Food offers strength and protection for the lawn and helps to ensure lush spring growth.