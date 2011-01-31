How to Dehumidify a Bathroom Without an Exhaust Fan

Image Credit: John Keeble/Moment/GettyImages

Exhaust fans are a lifesaver when it comes to dehumidifying a bathroom, but sometimes older home builds don't have them. If you have a poorly ventilated bathroom or a bathroom without an exhaust fan, there are still ways to dehumidify the area. Although a warm, steamy bathroom may feel nice, you don't want to risk getting mold.

Bathroom Mold Problems

Mold looks unsightly and can give your bathroom a weird odor, but it can also cause a myriad of health problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, household mold can cause long-lasting or even chronic health problems in people exposed to it. It can specifically harm infants and small children, older people, people with preexisting respiratory disorders, people with disorders affecting the immune system, people taking medications or those undergoing medical procedures that can suppress the immune system.

Although mold can harm people with preexisting conditions, it can also affect healthy individuals. According to the National Capital Poison Center, possible mold health issues include allergic reactions; skin rash or hives; coughing; sneezing; wheezing; shortness of breath; runny or stuffy nose; red, itchy, irritated eyes; sore throat; sinusitis; bronchitis; pneumonia; asthma attacks; fever; headaches and migraines; swollen lymph nodes; and muscle aches.

Unsightliness and health issues aside, mold can also cause severe damage to one's home. It can eat away at wood and damage your walls, ceilings and floors. That's why you must dehumidify your bathroom, even if you don't have an exhaust fan.

Ways to Dehumidify a Bathroom

Bathrooms usually are warm and moist, and that's the type of environment where mold thrives. If you don't have an exhaust fan in your bathroom, there are a couple of ways you can dehumidify the room. The first way would be to purchase a dehumidifier for your bathroom. Before you buy a dehumidifier, consider how big the area is and how damp your bathroom gets.

Although bathrooms can get super damp, most aren't that big, so that means you can purchase a smaller dehumidifier like the ProBreeze electric mini dehumidifier or the ALROCKET dehumidifier. According to Devine Bath, other ways you can dehumidify your bathroom include opening your bathroom windows while you shower, taking a cooler shower and wiping away any excess moisture after your shower. It's vital that you open the windows before you shower because the humidity will increase as you're showering, and by the time you finish, your bathroom will already be damp.

If you can, taking shorter and cooler showers will dehumidify your bathroom as well because cooler showers reduce heat and condensation. If you can't open your window while you're showering or you just aren't a fan of cold showers, get into the habit of wiping down the moisture from your bathroom as soon as you get out of the shower. You'll be reducing excess moisture that's building in your bathroom while also preventing any pesky water spots from forming.

Bathroom Mold Prevention

If you can eventually install an exhaust fan, that would save you a lot of trouble in the long run. Although dehumidifiers can help, sometimes they're not enough if you have a poorly ventilated bathroom or your bathroom is prone to mold. Besides buying a dehumidifier, opening your windows and taking cold showers, make sure you don't leave wet towels or clothes sitting in your bathroom for long periods.