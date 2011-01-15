How to Recertify Propane Tanks

All propane tanks better known as cylinders are subject to recertification if it has been 12 years or more since the tanks were manufactured. The recertification process is a simple test performed by a certified propane retailer that ensures your cylinder is still safe to carry propane. Sometimes when your cylinder is recertified it must be upgraded with a new valve if it's required by state law.
Step 1
Locate a cylinder refill and repair location. Visit "Find a Propane Retailer" website. Enter your ZIP code and check the "Cylinder Refill and Repair" box. Click on "Search Now." This will lead you to a locations results page.
Step 2
Contact the most convenient propane retailer from the locations results page. Inform the retailer that you want to have your propane tank recertified.
Step 3
Take your tank to the propane retailer. He will recertify your tank for a fee. He will put a sticker on your tank indicating the date of inspection and when he recertified it.
Louis Gutierrez
Louis Gutierrez began writing in 2010 for various websites, specializing in real estate, construction and electronics. He has over 10 years experience running and operating various successful businesses in these fields and holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration, graduating magna cum laude from Florida International University.