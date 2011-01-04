How to Recycle Comforters

Image Credit: MediaProduction/E+/GettyImages

Your comforter kept you, well, comfortable, for years. But these bedroom staples don't last forever. If you're ready to move on from your worn-out comforter, perhaps to cozy up with a weighted comforter or swap it out for a more sustainable option, then it's time to consider the next phase of your old comforter's life.

Unfortunately, too many of these bulky comforters end up amassing in landfills. Yours could go on to help other people, animals, and/or the environment by choosing one of these eco-friendly disposal methods.

Donate a Comforter

Nationwide charities, like the Salvation Army, accept bed linens and blankets as donations. Another popular option, Goodwill, generally accepts bedspreads and linens, but not sleeping pillows. For both of these donation chains, it's best to contact your local center to ask for its specific donation guidelines regarding comforters, as they may differ by region and need.

Animals need warm, comfortable bedding to sleep and rest on too. Check your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as well as other animal shelters to ask for their donation wishlist.

Whether you donate your comforter to an animal or human, make sure it's not soiled and has never been exposed to bed bugs.

Can You Recycle Down Comforters?

It's tempting to just stuff your comforter in the recycle bin and wait for pick-up day. And there are some municipalities that will recycle your comforter, but this varies by region. Some cities require that comforters go straight to the landfill. Search your state's environmental protection division to find out if your municipality will recycle an old down comforter.

Some states, like Massachusetts, have developed a textile recovery program to keep comforters and other used textiles out of the landfill. Its search system allows residents to find nearby recycling centers for their used items. Check for any similar programs in your state or county.

Reuse Your Comforter

Of course, there are plenty of ways to make use of your down comforter without throwing it out. Give your cozy, used comforter new life by:

Cutting it into rags for deep cleaning.



Using down feathers in compost.



Adding it to the kids' play room as fort material.



Sprucing up your pet's bedding area.



Creating capes and custom costumes.



Using the filling as insulation for curtains.

Wherever your comforter goes for its next phase, using these eco-friendly disposal methods, you can cozy up in your new bedding knowing that you haven't added another bulky layer to your local landfill.