How to Get Rid of Gnats Using Rubbing Alcohol

Some houseplants are more sensitive to rubbing alcohol than others. To test each plant's sensitivity, spray the alcohol solution on one leaf. Check back in 48 hours. If it does not have yellow spots or any other sign of damage, it is safe to use the alcohol spray on the rest of your plant. If not, reduce the concentration to one-half cup of alcohol per quart of water. If damage still shows up, you must look for another gnat control method such as insecticidal soap.