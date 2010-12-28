How to Cut Peel-and-Stick Tile

Flooring is one DIY project that can really add value and comfort to a home. Peel-and-stick tile takes the burden of using tile adhesives and grout out of the way, making the project quicker and more beginner friendly, while achieving a beautiful look to a kitchen or bath. Unlike actual ceramic or porcelain tile, cutting peel-and-stick tile only requires a few simple household tools.

Cutting vinyl plank flooring may require a few extra tools that won't break the bank if needed. However you cut the peel-and-stick vinyl tile or vinyl plank flooring, measure twice and cut once.

Working With Peel-and-Stick Vinyl Tile

As with any project, a successful outcome while working with peel-and-stick tile starts with preparation. First, clean the area to be tiled, removing dust and dirt, as well as any residual wax or grease to assure good adhesion. While cleaning up the area, let the tiles acclimate to the room for a minimum of 48 hours before cutting and adhering them.

Cutting Peel-and-Stick Vinyl Tile With a Razor

The easiest way to cut the tile is with a sharp razor. Using a dull razor will not give the best results or a nice, clean cut. Also, for safety, it is always recommended to use sharp cutting tools.

Allow the tile to acclimate to the room for a minimum of 48 hours. Measure the area to be tiled with a tape measure so you can identify the size you need to cut your tiles. Mark the lines to cut on the tile with a pencil. If you use a permanent marker or another type of marker instead, take care to not stain the new flooring. Be sure that the tile pattern is configured the way you want it before cutting the tile. Place the peel-and-stick tile, paper-side down, on a hard surface able to withstand cutting. With a razor knife, carefully score the tile on the marks, taking care to cut away from your body. Break the tile on the scored line.

Using a Peel-and-Stick Vinyl Cutter

If you are making numerous cuts and want cleaner, smoother cuts, consider using a vinyl tile cutter. These cutters operate much like old-fashioned paper cutters. A vinyl tile cutter can be used for a variety of thicknesses and types of vinyl tile. Vinyl tile cutters can cut up to a 4mm thickness, making them suitable for cutting peel-and-stick vinyl plank flooring as well.

The downfall to these cutters is that they can only cut straight lines, so if you need to cut a curved line, for instance on a bathroom floor around a toilet, you'll have to switch to a different tool.

Alternative Ways to Cut Peel-and-Stick Tile

Vinyl tile can also be cut using a variety of woodworking tools. For instance, if you need to cut a hole in the middle of a tile for a drain pipe, you can use a drill and a hole saw. Another great tool to use is a jigsaw. Its thin blade is effective for cutting curves or even straight lines with the right blade and some patience.

If your project includes vinyl plank flooring and not just tile and you need to cut it lengthwise, a circular saw with a straight edge cutting guide and a fine toothed blade can prove very handy. A common tool that is used for making odd cuts is a multi-purpose oscillating tool. A multi-purpose oscillating tool has a tendency to melt the vinyl, but still makes the cut easier.

Warning Always wear the proper personal protective equipment, including safety glasses, while working with tools. Always cut away from your hands and body.