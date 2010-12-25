How to Keep Mice Out of a Shed

Image Credit: HMVart/iStock/GettyImages

Your favorite cartoon mouse might be adorable, but the real-life versions that scurry across the floor of your shed aren't nearly as cute. Figuring out how to get rid of mice in your shed helps you create a critter-free zone where you can safely store your belongings without chew marks. Implementing several mice deterrent strategies fortifies your shed against mice who might seek shelter there.

Identifying Mice in Sheds

Seeing a mouse run across the floor or your workbench is a quick way to confirm an infestation. However, you might spot other signs if you haven't seen any rodents yet. Some of the signs of mice in your shed include:

Seal the Entrances

No matter how structurally sound your shed seems, it likely has some entry points where mice can squeeze inside. Adult mice can squeeze their bodies through a hole roughly 1/4 inch wide, so it doesn't take much of a gap to let mice into your shed. Inspect all sides of the shed, high and low, to look for any gaps or cracks, especially along the foundation, windows, doors, and roof. Cover or seal those openings to make it more challenging for mice to enter your shed.

Remove Food Sources

Another thing that attracts mice to your shed is food. Mice aren't too picky and will nibble on all types of things, including birdseed, pet food, grass seed, and some items in your trash. If you store any potential food sources in your shed, consider relocating them. If you have to store those items in the shed, put them in airtight containers to make them less apparent to rodents. Mice also look for water sources, so keep your shed as dry as possible.

Store Things Carefully

Food isn't the only thing you should seal up tight inside your shed. Mice will make their homes in anything you have stored inside the shed, such as clothes or blankets. Piles of items give them the perfect hiding spot. Make the space less comfortable by storing items inside, securely latching containers to keep mice away from those items.

Clean Up Outside

Just as curb appeal attracts potential buyers, an appealing exterior can lure rodents into your shed. Remove anything outside the shed that gives them shelter, such as thick vegetation, shrubs, or tree branches that hang low. Skip piling wood or other items near the shed as it gives mice another hiding spot that might encourage them to enter your shed eventually.

Get Professional Help

If your DIY mice deterrent tricks fail, calling a pest control company is an alternative. A professional might identify entry points you missed or things that are attracting the mice. They can get rid of the current infestation and help you avoid a recurrence. Hiring an exterminator can be worth it if you have valuable items in the shed that you don't want to be destroyed by rodents.