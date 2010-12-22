How to Clean Drywall Dust From Hardwood Floors

Step 2: Sweep It Up

Even if you used a drop cloth, there will likely still be visible drywall dust on your floors. Before you begin cleaning your space, be sure to put on a dust mask to avoid immediate and long-term respiratory issues. Once you put on your dust mask, use a broom to sweep up as much dust as you can. Start at the edges of the room and sweep the debris inward until you have created a pile in the center of the room. Once you've swept up as much as you can, collect it in a dustpan and dispose of it in a trash can or outdoor receptacle.