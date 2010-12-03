How to Repair a Glacier Bay Faucet

Image Credit: adavino/iStock/GettyImages

Over time, the fittings on any faucet can weaken from the water's constant pressure and plumbing, and this will result in water leaking through the faucet. When a Glacier Bay faucet leaks, it is typically due to damage to the cartridge.

Located in the handle, the cartridge is responsible for the flow of the water through the faucet. Controlled by a nut that turns with the faucet's handle, the cartridge will open and close depending on the handle's position. Fortunately, you can often repair your Glacier Bay faucet using basic tools, but if this proves not to be the problem, you may need to contact a professional.

Once you begin the repairs, keep track of the pieces and the order in which you removed them to help the reassembly process run smoothly.

Step 1: Prep the Area Shut off the water supply before you start. Typically, you can access the supply valve under the sink. Once it is shut off, run the faucet so any remaining water in the pipes can be emptied. This will significantly reduce the amount of water that will spill out when the cartridge is removed. Advertisement Step 2: Remove the Handle Remove the handle to expose the cartridge. Underneath the handle is a small Allen screw covered by a decorative tab. Use a flathead screwdriver to pop off the tab and a 2.5 mm Allen wrench to loosen the screw until the handle comes off. Step 3: Unscrew the Adapter Unscrew the adapter. It is located on the handle of the faucet. This is best achieved by holding the cartridge in place with pliers and then removing the screw with a screwdriver. Advertisement Step 4: Unscrew the Retaining Nut Unscrew the retaining nut that is located at the base of the handle using a wrench or pliers. This should grant you access to the cartridge. On some models, you may need to remove the plate under the handle and the trim plate. These can usually be removed by hand. If they're secured by screws, use a screwdriver. Step 5: Remove the Cartridge Remove the cartridge, which may be secured with either two nuts or beneath a metal sleeve called the cartridge retainer. In the case of a cartridge retainer, try removal using a wrench or pliers. Once the cartridge is completely exposed, you can remove it by hand or with pliers. Advertisement Step 6: Purchase a New Cartridge Examine the cartridge for your faucet, knowing that different faucets will operate on different cartridges. Once you have removed the cartridge, use it as a reference to make sure you purchase the correct cartridge online or at a local home improvement store. Check your faucet model to ensure you purchase the right part. It is usually written under the sink or on a tag attached to the supply lines. Step 7: Replace the Cartridge and Reassemble Apply silicone faucet grease to the bottom of the cartridge before you insert it. Then, insert the cartridge and secure it in place the way the old one was before. Then, reassemble the faucet in the correct order. Step 8: Restore the Water Supply Turn the water supply back on. If it is installed correctly, the new cartridge should keep the faucet from leaking as the water supply returns. If the faucet still leaks, the cartridge may not be secured tight enough.