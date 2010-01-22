How to Find Glacier Bay Faucet Parts

Image Credit: TriggerPhoto/iStock/GettyImages

The Glacier Bay brand offers affordable and attractive kitchen, bathroom and shower faucets distributed by Home Depot. Although buying a brand new Glacier Bay faucet set won't break the bank for most people, it's still far more affordable and less labor-intensive to replace a single broken part than to complete a full re-installation. But which part do you need, and where can you find it?

Determining Your Model Number

For best results, you'll want to know your exact Glacier Bay faucet model number before you go looking for parts. This can be found in the owner's manual, but if that's nowhere to be found, you can also look for the model number on the faucet itself, usually hidden out of sight on the spout or even below the sink on a tag attached to the water supply line. The specific part you want to replace, like the cartridge, may also have a model number.

No model number? No big deal. You can find suitable parts without one by paying attention to a few key factors.

Locating Glacier Bay Brand Website

Going directly to the Glacier Bay vanity manufacturer website for replacement parts might have been your first course of action. However, because Glacier Bay is a brand offered exclusively under the Home Depot umbrella, you will not be able to find a Glacier Bay brand website at this time. All queries about the Glacier Bay brand in particular should be routed through Home Depot by calling 1-855-HD-GLACIER (1-855-434-5224).

Finding Replacement Cartridges

Many faucet problems can be blamed on a worn-out cartridge. If your faucet is leaking or the handle is very difficult to open, you'll need to either clean the cartridge area to remove calcium deposits or replace the cartridge altogether. That's because the cartridge sits within the handle and is directly responsible for quelling the flow of water into the spout when the handle is in the "off" position. When the cartridge no longer provides a tight seam, water will leak through the cartridge and through the spout, ultimately dripping down into the sink or tub and running your water bill sky-high.

To find a replacement cartridge for Glacier Bay faucets without knowing the model number, look on the Home Depot website specifically for the kind you need to replace: a Glacier Bay hot water cartridge, cold water cartridge, single handle cartridge, or shower/bathtub cartridge. Find a style that looks like the one you've removed from your sink. If you're really not sure, go to your nearest Home Depot with the cartridge in hand and ask an associate for assistance.

Finding Replacement Handles and Spouts

If your Glacier Bay faucet works just fine but the spout or handles have seen better days, you may want to replace that hardware to give your faucet assembly an overdue face lift. The finish can flake off if exposed to harsh cleaners, and trying to use hand tools to incorrectly disassemble or tighten the handles will lead to scratches.

Fortunately, you can find replacement handles and spouts in the same finish and style as your current faucet by browsing the Home Depot website.

Other Parts and Home Depot Alternatives

Of course, other faucet parts like washers, aerators, connection lines and pull-down kits can also be found at Home Depot, depending on the problem plaguing your faucet.

However, what can you do if Home Depot doesn't seem to carry the precise part that you need, such as the exact handle style you currently have? You can try to contact Home Depot's customer service line, but you can also browse sites like Amazon or eBay to look for additional parts. Also, faucet parts from different brands are often analogous with each other, meaning you may be able to install a part from a brand like Danze, Delta or Pegasus. To make accurate comparisons, take your current part to a local hardware store and ask an associate for assistance.