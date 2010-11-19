How to Add Air in a Well Water Pressure Tank

Image Credit: Hans Verburg/iStock/GettyImages

The water that flows through the faucets, showers and toilets in many homes is often controlled by a private well water tank. It draws water from the ground and pumps it into your plumbing system at 40 to 60 pounds per square inch (psi). There are times when the water's psi drops below the desired level, and one of the reasons could be inefficient air pressure.

Adding Air to a Pressure Tank

You can easily make adjustments to your water tank and add air to the system to maintain its efficiency. However, before you begin working on this, make sure to turn off the electric current that powers your pump and pressure tank.

If you have a bladder pressure tank, find the metal air-fill valve in its mechanism. This feature looks a lot similar to the valves on the tires of a car. Remove the cap and then start measuring the air pressure in the system using a tire pressure gauge.

Next, find the box that houses the pressure switch and remove its cover. Adjust the switch counterclockwise using a wrench as you fill the tank with air using an air pump or compressor. To increase water pressure in your well, check the gauge for the proper pressure level every so often.

If the default setting is at 40, the air pressure on your water tank must be around 38. If your tank is in an elevated area, calculate the ideal pressure by multiplying the height in feet by 0.433 (h x p = psi).

Cover the water pump pressure switch adjustment when you're done and then turn on the power.

Adding Air in a Bladderless Tank

A bladderless water pressure tank doesn't have a balloon-like fixture and valve, but you can add air to the tank by completely draining it first via the spigot valve located at the bottom. Use a garden hose to empty out the tank, and once it has no more content, it will be filled with air.

Remove the hose and cover the spigot valve, then turn on the power of the water pump. If the air pressure on the tank drops again, it might mean that there's a leak in your bladderless tank, which will require sealing.

Well Pump Insurance Coverage

Most home insurance policies cover water damage to the house because of a malfunction in the pipes or the plumbing system, including the water pump. Some damages may not be qualified for coverage, especially if the damage and malfunction are due to maintenance issues and equipment wear and tear.

It's important to get a proper insurance assessment and discuss the details of your coverage with the insurer. It may be helpful to also get optional riders to your policy for additional coverage.