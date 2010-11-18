How to Get Rid of Worms in Houseplants

Step 7: Consider Other Pests

Consider other pests; aphids, leafminers, and fungus gnats are just a few of the various plant pests that resemble worms in the larval stage. Even a cutworm is just the name for the larval stage of several species of moths. Millipedes and caterpillars are not technically worms but are very wormlike. While some of these pests might require further treatment than the standard worm removal treatments, you can at least pick them off the plant if they are visible on a leaf or on the soil.