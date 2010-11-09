How to Change a White Stove to a Stainless Steel Look

Step 6: Prime the Stove

Use a metal primer on the stove. Ensure that you shake the can thoroughly to mix up all the contents inside. Keep the can about 12 inches away from the surface and start spraying. First, spray on a light coat, moving your spraying hand side to side. Refrain from stopping as you spray because it can cause drips. Start on one side and allow it to dry before moving on to the other sides and top. It is best to spray lighter coats to cover the original finish and then cover it in one heavy coat.