The Best Locations for Home Security Signs

Image Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/GettyImages

Protecting your family and property is a high priority, especially if your neighborhood is prone to break-ins. The truth is, it can happen anywhere, and adding a security system to your home is always a good idea. But even if you don't actually have a security system, you can still place the signs on and around your home to indicate that you do. Just choose the best locations for the signs for maximum effect.

Ground Floor Windows

One of the easiest ways for a burglar to get into your home is through a window. Ground-floor windows are the easiest to access in most instances, so placing a home security sign in the form of a sticker on every ground-floor window in your home will deter burglars who only want to bother with easy targets. Whether you have a security system or not, they'll be unable to tell as long as you use stickers that look authentic.

Curb at the Driveway

Those who intend to burglarize homes often scout out and "case" their targets ahead of time. They want to minimize the risk involved, since there's no point in robbing a place if it's ultimately going to land them in jail. While scouting potential targets, it's likely they'll take a close look at every detail.

Displaying it on sign stakes at the curb near the end of the driveway is an obvious location where anyone considering perpetrating this kind of crime will see it. Simply seeing this sign planted boldly out front lets them know the homeowner is giving thieves fair warning. Check local ordinances on sign placement as your city might restrict how close to the curb you can put your sign.

Lighted Outdoor Areas

A home security sign, no matter how well placed or designed, will be ineffective if it's too dark to see it. While many thieves do their work boldly in broad daylight, much of the targeting and breaking in also happens at night, which makes exterior lighting an important security feature. It's important to be sure the home security signs you put out are lit well enough for would-be burglars to see them.

There are products on the market designed to hold your home security signs that are solar powered and shine a bright light on the front of the sign at night. A lit sign staked in the front yard in an easy-to-see setup would be a good deterrent for intruders.

Near All Doors

Just as windows are prone to break-ins, so are doors. In fact, an intruder would likely prefer to get in through a door if it isn't equipped with good locking mechanisms. Placing a sticker or sign on each exterior door indicating a home security system has been installed is among the best ways to provide a deterrent.

At an Obvious Height

No matter where you choose to place a sign or sticker showing off your home security system, make sure it's at a height where people will notice it. A sticker on the bottom corner of a storm door is probably not as effective as one near the handle or at eye level. The intruder could possible break in without noticing the sign.

For yard signs, a generally recommended height is 12 to 18 inches off the ground. This keeps your signs visible while cutting down on the possibility of wind damage. Consider the height of your front yard landscaping and other features to ensure they don't block the signs. Position the sign in a direction where traffic can see it easily to discourage thieves before they get near your home.