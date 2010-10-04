4 Common Upflush Toilet Problems

How an Upflush Toilet Works

An upflush toilet looks like a conventional one, but instead of a tank, you'll see a large plastic box on the floor behind it. This box contains the macerator, the pump and a pressure-sensitive microswitch and membrane that tell the pump when to start and when to stop. On the outside of the box, you'll see a 1/12-inch vent pipe and the 3/4- to 1-inch discharge pipe, which are both connected by special fittings. You'll also see an electric power cord, usually a 1/2-inch water supply pipe and possibly drain connections for the sink and shower.

When you flush the toilet, all the bowl contents enter the tank, and the macerator switches on automatically to grind them. When the slurry level in the tank reaches a preset amount, the pump switches on and transfers all the contents to the sewer via the discharge pipe. A check valve on the discharge pipe ensures that nothing can return to the tank once the pump has ejected it.