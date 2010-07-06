How to Increase Toilet Flush Power

Image Credit: indigosmx/iStock/GettyImages

Think back to the times you flushed your toilet, and it didn't flush well. If you need to flush your toilet more than once to get rid of your waste, then, most likely, there's a specific cause for the weak flush. But before you call your local plumber, there are ways you can increase toilet flush power on your own.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Toilet Flush Power

Before you start tinkering with your toilet, first check to see if it is clogged. Although you can visually see major clogs, sometimes clogs can form a smaller, less obvious obstruction. To figure out if your toilet is clogged, fill a bucket with a gallon of cold water. Pour the cold water into your toilet bowl and flush the toilet.

Advertisement

If the water isn't flushing well, you most likely have a partial clog. To get rid of a partial clog, use a standard plunger or a plumber's snake to get rid of it. If your toilet still isn't flushing correctly, then there are other ways you can improve your flush power.

Adjust the Water Level

When you flush the toilet, water is released from the tank into the toilet bowl. After you flush your toilet, the tank needs to refill because all of the water is discharged. The tank's refill tube adds water when the rubber device floating in the tank drops below the fill line. Your tank's refill tube will keep adding water until the float reaches the fill line.

Advertisement

To see if you need to adjust the water level, open the toilet tank and look for the float and the fill line. Once you find the float and the fill line, flush the toilet with your tank open. While watching the water drain into the bowl, if the tube stops adding water before the float reaches the fill line, that's why your toilet isn't powerfully flushing.

Advertisement

Adjust the float by moving its position on the arm that connects the float to the refill tube. Flush again, and your problem should be solved. If not, check your toilet bowl flush holes.

Toilet Bowl Flush Holes

The toilet bowl flush holes are located around the rim of the toilet bowl. Water shoots out of the holes when you flush, and if they're clogged, that can decrease the water stream's pressure. If your toilet bowl flush holes are blocked, you can clear the blockage using a bobby pin or coat hanger wire.

Advertisement

Once the blockage is cleared, flush your toilet again, and the power of the flush should have increased. If you don't have clogged flush holes, try cleaning your toilet using bleach.

Cleaning With Bleach

The first thing you need to do is turn off the toilet's water tank supply. There should be a tube coming from your wall or the floor. This tube contains the water supply valve. To shut off the water, turn the knob of the valve to the right.

Advertisement

After the water is shut off, pour a gallon of bleach into the toilet bowl and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. After the allotted time is up, flush your toilet. The bleach will run through the toilet system and clean any blockages that reduce your toilet's flush power.

After you flush the toilet, you can turn the toilet water supply on so the tank fills back up. Keep flushing your toilet a few more times, and the bleach will continue to unclog any remaining blockages.