How Do I Clean Bathroom Tiles With Vinegar?

Do you love sparkling bathroom tiles but hate the harsh chemicals and odors in commercial shower cleaners? The white vinegar you already have in your pantry can clean the grime from your bathroom tiles without the harshness of chemical cleaners. Using vinegar to clean bathroom tiles is generally safe, but there are some safety considerations to follow.

Tip To clean bathroom tiles with vinegar, mix equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it on the tiles. Let it sit before scrubbing and rinsing the vinegar solution.

Vinegar Safety Considerations

Vinegar is a safe pantry item that doubles as an effective cleaner, but there are some potential issues with using it in your shower. Never combine vinegar with bleach when you're cleaning. When they combine, the chemical reaction can create chlorine gas, which is very toxic. Even if you rinse the surface between using the two products, there could be enough remaining on the tiles to cause the reaction.

It's also important to know what type of tiles you have. Never use vinegar or any other acidic cleaners on natural stone tiles, like travertine, limestone, or marble. It can cause etching or discoloration on the stone tiles, resulting in permanent damage. It's always best to test new cleaning solutions in a hidden spot to check for damage.

Prepare a Vinegar Solution

Creating a vinegar cleaning solution is simple. Pour equal parts of distilled vinegar and warm water into a spray bottle and swirl the bottle to combine them. If you have a tough tile cleaning situation, you can adjust the ratio of vinegar to water to make it more vinegar. You can also add a few drops of dishwashing soap to the mix for extra cleaning power.

Clean the Tiles

Spray the vinegar solution generously on the bathroom tiles you want to clean. Let the vinegar sit for five to 10 minutes to loosen soap scum and other gunk on the tiles. Use a scrub brush to clean the tiles, focusing on areas with lots of buildup. Rinse the tiles well to remove all of the dirt and vinegar and check for remaining dirty patches. Repeat with more vinegar spray as needed to clean all of the tiles.

Clean the Grout

The same vinegar solution works for cleaning grout lines on your bathroom tile unless you're cleaning the grout on natural stone tiles. Spray the vinegar bathroom tile grout cleaner directly on all of the grout lines, allowing it to soak in for about 10 minutes. Use a toothbrush to scrub the lines easily without damaging the grout. Work from the top to the bottom, rinsing as you go to keep dirty water from settling on grout you've already cleaned.

If the vinegar alone doesn't clean the grout, mix together a little water and baking soda to create a gentle cleaning paste. Rub the paste onto the grout lines. Spray the vinegar solution onto the paste to create a fizzing reaction. Then, use your scrub brush to clean the grout lines once the combination stops fizzing. Rinse the bathroom tiles well to remove all of the baking soda and vinegar.