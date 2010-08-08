How to Open an Amsec Dial Lock

Since the late 1940s, American Security Products Company (AMSEC) has designed and manufactured a wide variety of safes for homes and businesses — from wall and floor safes to fire and gun safes. AMSEC safes feature combination dial, key supported dial, and/or electronic locking systems. Like padlocks with combinations, the key to opening an AMSEC dial lock and the safe it helps to protect is knowing the safe's unique combination and the correct dialing direction sequence for the type of lock or safe. AMSEC has two primary dialing sequences that vary by lock type and safe model, both of which can help burglar proof your belongings.
Group II Locks and Model SF/TF Safes
Step 1: Insert Key If Applicable
Insert the key in the keyhole and turn it if your safe has an optional key-locking dial. Remove the key and then dial your combination.
Step 2: Get Into Position
Position yourself directly in front of the dial on your AMSEC safe. For a Star Round Lift-Out Door Floor Safe, position yourself above your safe so that you're looking down on it straight on and not at an angle.
Step 3: Turn Dial to First Number
Turn the dial left counterclockwise until the first number of your combination rests below the opening index — the mark located top center above the dial in the 12 o'clock position. Continue dialing left until the first number has rested below the mark a total of four times. Stop turning.
Step 4: Turn Dial to Second Number
Switch directions and turn the dial right clockwise until the second number rests below the mark. Continue dialing right until the number has rested below the mark a total of three times. Stop turning.
Step 5: Turn Dial to Third Number
Move the dial left again until the third number rests below the mark and then continue dialing until the third number has rested a second time below the mark. Stop turning.
Step 6: Rotate Until It Stops
Rotate the dial right — turning until the dial stops (Group II) or the bolts retract (SF/TF). Turn the handle and pull open the door of your AMSEC safe. For a Star Round Lift-Out Door Floor Safe, rotate the dial right and stop when "0" rests beneath the mark at the 12 o'clock position. Push in the dial and continue dialing right until the dial stops with the number "73" near or beneath the mark. Lift the door up from the safe and floor to access the safe.
Model TF5517 Safes and Pistol Safes
Step 1: Get Into Position
Position yourself directly in front of the combination dial on your safe.
Step 2: Turn Dial to First Number
Turn the dial right clockwise until the first number of your combination rests below the opening index — the mark located top center above the dial in the 12 o'clock position. This is similar to many combination locks. Continue dialing right until the first number has rested below the mark a total of three times. Stop turning.
Step 3: Turn Dial to Second Number
Move the dial left counter clockwise until the second number rests below the mark. Continue dialing left until the number has rested below the mark a total of two times. Stop turning.
Step 4: Turn Dial to Third Number
Rotate the dial right until the third number rests below the mark. Stop turning and open your safe.
Irene A. Blake
Based in Southern Pennsylvania, Irene A. Blake has been writing on a wide range of topics for over a decade. Her work has appeared in projects by The National Network for Artist Placement, the-phone-book Limited and GateHouse Media. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Shippensburg University.