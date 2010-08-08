How to Open an Amsec Dial Lock

Since the late 1940s, American Security Products Company (AMSEC) has designed and manufactured a wide variety of safes for homes and businesses — from wall and floor safes to fire and gun safes. AMSEC safes feature combination dial, key supported dial, and/or electronic locking systems. Like padlocks with combinations, the key to opening an AMSEC dial lock and the safe it helps to protect is knowing the safe's unique combination and the correct dialing direction sequence for the type of lock or safe. AMSEC has two primary dialing sequences that vary by lock type and safe model, both of which can help burglar proof your belongings.