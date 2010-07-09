How to Use a Black & Decker Steamer for Rice

Rice is the perfect foundation for all kinds of meals, but cooking it just right can feel challenging. With the Black & Decker steamer, you can have perfect rice and more in just a few easy steps.

Why Use a Steamer?

Using a steamer or another type of cooker provides a healthy way to prepare rice and vegetables without the added fats present in frying or sautéing. The steamer makes the steps easy, giving you nutritious, tasty food each time you use it. Additionally, you can use a steamer on a counter or table, freeing up limited stove space for cooking other things or as an alternative cooking option if you don't have a stove.

How to Use Your Steamer to Cook Rice

Step 1: Gather Your Ingredients Place your steamer on a solid surface near a power outlet and gather your ingredients. For rice, you'll need the steamer, rice, and water. Always refer to the owner's manual for the exact amount of water needed. For example, to cook 1 cup of brown rice in the Black & Decker HS90 Handy Steamer Plus, you'll need 1 1/4 cups of water. Step 2: Add Ingredients to the Steamer Using cold tap water, fill the water reservoir to the designated line and put the steaming bowl onto the base. Be sure to use only water, not other liquids like broth. Next, add the measured rice and water to the rice bowl. Carefully place the rice bowl with the rice and water into the steaming bowl. Put the cover on, being careful to latch the lid tightly so it creates a seal, ensuring proper steaming. Step 3: Set the Timer Set the timer on the steamer. Black & Decker steamers can be set from one to 75 minutes. The exact time necessary will vary depending on the type and amount of rice. Set the timer for the minimum time suggested. See common cooking times for rice and other foods below. When the minimum time is done and the timer goes off, carefully open the steamer and stir the rice, checking for doneness. If the rice needs more time, shake the cover off over the sink to remove excess water and secure it back on the steamer. Set the timer for additional time based on doneness and cooking guidelines. Advertisement Tip You can add any desired seasonings or stir-ins after the rice is done steaming. You can also flavor your rice while cooking by replacing the water mixed with the rice in the rice bowl with broth or juice. Step 4: Carefully Remove Cooked Rice When the rice has finished cooking, remove the steaming bowl from the base, keeping your hands and face clear of the bowl to avoid steam burns. Unplug the steamer and carefully remove the cover. Use oven mitts or pot holders to remove the rice bowl by the handles.

Common Foods and Cooking Times

The steamer is great for cooking various types of rice as well as other foods. By using the steamer for vegetables, fish, and meat, you can create healthy meals easily.

White rice, 1 cup: 35-36 minutes.

Brown rice, 1 cup: 50-52 minutes.

Fresh broccoli, 1 pound: 16-18 minutes.

Fresh carrots, 1 pound: 16-18 minutes.

Corn on the cob, up to eight pieces: 29-33 minutes.

Small potatoes, 1 pound: 35-39 minutes.

Fresh fish fillets, 1/2 pound: 10-14 minutes.

Chicken, boneless fillets, 1/2 pound: 22-25 minutes.

Chicken breast, split with bone, 1 pound to 1 1/4 pounds: 30-34 minutes.

Frankfurters, 2 pounds: 17-19 minutes.

There are countless ways to prepare foods in a healthy way; just be sure to refer to your manual for all guidelines regarding types and amounts of food.

Tip Read the instruction manual for your model. Exact directions may vary slightly between different Black & Decker steamer models.