Window Protection Ideas for Homes Bordering Golf Courses

Image Credit: JamesBrey/iStock/GettyImages

Living on a golf course is a dream for avid golfers, but you'll need good window protection ideas to make living by a golf course more practical. Replacing windows due to stray golf balls can get costly, and the broken windows can be dangerous. Protection ideas help prevent golf ball breakage, and some even improve window security to protect your home.

Advertisement

Golf Ball Screens

Regular window screens are no match for golf balls. Specialty golf ball screens are stronger and sit a few inches away from your window to help stop golf balls before they hit the glass. They reduce the impact of golf balls, so if one does reach the glass, it usually won't break.

Consider the pros of using golf ball screens:

​ Affordable: ​ Replacing your screens is a relatively inexpensive option compared to replacing broken windows.





​ Replacing your screens is a relatively inexpensive option compared to replacing broken windows. ​ Maintains the view: ​ The screen maintains your golf course view.





​ The screen maintains your golf course view. ​Saves energy:​ Many golf screens also help block UV rays, which can cut your energy bill.



Advertisement

Some cons to consider include:

​ Retrofitting windows: ​ Since golf screens usually sit out more than regular screens, modifications might be necessary.





​ Since golf screens usually sit out more than regular screens, modifications might be necessary. ​Thicker screens:​ While you can still see out the window, the stronger screen might diminish the view slightly.



Outdoor Screen Enclosures

Screening in part of your outdoor space can provide extra protection. Positioning it around the most vulnerable windows keeps balls away. The enclosed screen area also gives you a safer spot to sit outdoors by catching or slowing down stray balls. You can often convert a deck into a screened porch for a cost-effective option.

Advertisement

Consider these pros of screen enclosures:

​ Outdoor protection: ​ The screen can cover your outdoor entertaining area for protection outside.





​ The screen can cover your outdoor entertaining area for protection outside. ​Bug blocking:​ It can also stop bugs from nibbling on you when you're outdoors.

Some of the drawbacks to consider include:

​ Size: ​ A screened-in area covers a large portion of your yard and limits what you can do with that space.





​ A screened-in area covers a large portion of your yard and limits what you can do with that space. ​Expense:​ A screened enclosure typically costs between $4,000 and $14,000 depending on the size and materials.



Advertisement

Roll-Down Window Covers

Roll-down shades and covers give you a temporary option when you feel the need for extra protection. You can decide when to put them down. When not in use, they roll up out of the way.

Window cover benefits include:

​ Temporary: ​ You get to decide when to roll down the covers, so it's not always covering your window.





​ You get to decide when to roll down the covers, so it's not always covering your window. ​ Privacy: ​ Depending on the type of cover you choose, it often provides privacy by blocking the view into your home.





​ Depending on the type of cover you choose, it often provides privacy by blocking the view into your home. ​Sun protection:​ Covers also block sunlight, which keeps your home cooler.



Advertisement

Some of the drawbacks to consider include:

​ Blocked views: ​ Many window covers are opaque, so you won't have a view when you roll them down.





​ Many window covers are opaque, so you won't have a view when you roll them down. ​Opening and closing:​ This option takes more time because you have to open and close the covers when you want to use them.



Upgraded Window Glass

If you need to replace your glass anyway due to breakage, consider upgrading to tempered glass to reduce the breakage risk or consider upgrading now on the windows that are most vulnerable to golf ball breakage. Tempered glass is much stronger than regular glass and often won't shatter when a golf ball hits it.

Advertisement

Pros of tempered glass include:

​ Appearance: ​ Tempered glass windows look just like regular windows, so they don't affect the aesthetics.





​ Tempered glass windows look just like regular windows, so they don't affect the aesthetics. ​Clear view:​ Since it's just updated glass, this option gives you a crystal-clear view.

Keep the cons in mind:

​ Expense: ​ Tempered glass costs between $8 and $30 per square foot compared to $2 to $7 for single plate or $6 to $12 for double-glazed glass.





​ Tempered glass costs between $8 and $30 per square foot compared to $2 to $7 for single plate or $6 to $12 for double-glazed glass. ​Installation:​ This is usually a professional job, which adds to the cost.



Advertisement

Window Security Film

Another option to increase the strength of your current windows is to have security film installed. It's applied directly to your existing windows and strengthens the glass to resist breakage. The window film also keeps the pieces together should a golf ball break the window, so you won't need to deal with hundreds of shards of glass.

Consider these pros:

​ View: ​ Most security film is virtually clear, and you can see everything.





​ Most security film is virtually clear, and you can see everything. ​UV protection:​ You can often choose a security film that also provides UV protection.



Advertisement

Cons to consider include:

​ Can still break: ​ The security film doesn't make your windows completely shatterproof.





​ The security film doesn't make your windows completely shatterproof. ​Bubbling:​ If the film isn't installed correctly, it can bubble or peel.

