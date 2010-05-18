Pineapple Plant Fertilizer

Image Credit: NeonJellyfish/iStock/GettyImages

Unlike many plants that need fertilizer once or twice a year, the bromeliad family member pineapple (​Ananas comosus​, USDA zones 10 through 12) needs regular applications of a balanced fertilizer, less frequent applications of micronutrients, and depending upon the growing area's pH, iron treatments. Pineapple plants like slightly acid, well-draining soil and full sun. The pineapple does not like freezing temperatures.

Pineapple General Care

Pineapples should be planted in 1-gallon pots with bottom drainage to start. Move up in size as the plant grows, eventually ending with a 5-gallon container for a mature plant. For any container, make sure drainage is adequate. Use a fertile, well-draining potting mix in the container. Many potting mixes contain a slow-release fertilizer that continues nourishing the pineapple plant for around three months.

Since pineapples are very sensitive to cold, place pots outside only after all danger of frost has passed. For the first few days, acclimate the pineapple by keeping it in partial shade. This will help prevent leaf burn. Once acclimated, place the container in a location receiving full sun. Pineapple plants produce the best growth when grown in a sunny location.

Dry Fertilizer Requirements

Pineapple plants should receive balanced fertilizer applications every two months for the first year, for a total of six fertilizer applications. A mixture of dry or foliar 6 to 10 percent nitrogen (N), 6 to 10 percent available phosphoric acid (P), 6 to 10 percent potash (K) and 4 to 6 percent magnesium (Mg) will provide basic fertilizer for the pineapple.

For fertilizer application amounts, use 1 to 2 ounces the first two feedings (four months), 1 to 3 ounces at the third and fourth feeds, and 2 to 6 ounces for the fifth and six feeds during the first year. If you are using a higher 10-10-10 ratio, go with the lower end amount (use 1 ounce, not 2). If you are going with a 6-6-6 combination, apply the higher amount.

Needed Micronutrients Fertilizers

Micronutrient fertilizers are needed three times a year — May, July and September. Zinc and manganese are usually in these foliar sprays. Iron is also sometimes present. Follow label directions for proper mixing and application. The goal is to get the micronutrients to the pineapple and not burn the leaves. When spraying, spray away from yourself, and try to spray on the plant and not the surrounding deck or furniture.

Pineapple Iron Requirements

Pineapples in high pH (more than 7.5) soils will need six applications of iron each year. Pineapples like slightly acidic soil, so adding iron is very important if the growing medium is slightly alkaline. This can be applied at the same time as the NPK fertilizer is added. For a soil drench, use chelated iron. For a foliar spray, iron (ferrous) sulfate is recommended.

Future Fertilizer Needs

Pineapple fertilizer applications for the second year of plant growth follow the six-times-a-year schedule of the first year. If needed, iron drenching also follows the six applications every other month. In the second year, fertilizer amounts increase to 3 to 6 ounces of NPK for months 12 to 16, then 5 to 8 ounces with months 17 to 24. The micronutrient spray regimen should also continue in the second year, with three applications during the warm season, usually May, July and September.