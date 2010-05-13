How to Troubleshoot a Balboa Hot Tub

Image Credit: chuckcollier/E+/GettyImages

Balboa, a hot tub parts manufacturer, builds parts in California, supplying various manufacturers of hot tubs in the United States. Most of these manufacturers are the top-selling manufacturers in the world. This makes troubleshooting various U.S.-manufactured hot tubs relatively universal. Even though Balboa does not actually make hot tubs, it does manufacture just about every part that makes up a hot tub, including the insulating foam. So if you're confused as to why your hot tub control panel reads Balboa when the side of the hot tub reads Cal Spa, for instance, this might make things a little clearer.

Check the Electrical Circuit

Make sure that the hot tub is connected to an appropriate electrical circuit rated for the hot tub's needs. Some hot tubs need 240 volts, and some only need 120 volts. Either way, make sure that both the voltage and the necessary amperage are satisfied per the manufacturer's specifications. If you have any concerns or questions about your electrical hookup, contact a licensed electrician.

Turning It On

Once you have established that the electrical requirements are satisfied, your control will now require an initial startup. This includes a priming mode (PR), which is initiated upon the control being energized. During the priming mode, press the "Jets" button repeatedly and be sure all pumps are free of air. This will take about five minutes. Once the pumps are free of air, press the "Temp," "Warm," "Cool," or "Set" button (not all controls have the same labeled button) on the control to exit the priming mode and put it into standard mode.

Troubleshooting the Balboa 500Z Control

The Balboa 500z is a spa retrofit control and can also be a spa control panel replacement. The controls can be used to upgrade an older hot tub. The kit is capable of 240 volts or 120 volts and has a heater built into it. The kit also includes upgrades to the lighting of an old hot tub while having the ability to control up to three pumps, including a blower. It is also capable of controlling an optional ozone generator that keeps your hot tub clean and free of bacteria. This kit handles all the sensors required to give you comfortable control of your hot tub. Balboa 500z troubleshooting will require reading the error codes in the manual for detail.

Hot Tub Jets Won’t Turn Off

Hot tub jets are not the only thing that makes a hot tub enjoyable — the simple relaxing feeling of just sitting in hot water while appreciating the sounds of nature add to the mix. When the jets do not turn off, though, the droning sound of the pump can take away from the hot tub experience. This problem can stem from the system needing to be primed or a buildup of calcium in the jets. Give the tub and jets a thorough cleaning, following the manufacturer's directions; then fill the tub fully and prime the jet system. If the jets continue to run and the problem persists, you may require the help of a professional.

Balboa General Troubleshooting FAQ

Balboa prides itself on producing a professional product and recommends that you seek professional assistance instead of attempting repairs yourself. There are, however, some tips that require nothing but simple observation.

One frequently asked question is about the "FLO" displaying constantly or intermittently. This is either an indication of lack of water flow through the system or a stuck sensor that is not reporting water flow. This can also be an indication of a clogged water filter or low water level. Check the water level and clean the filter. If this does not work, then call the pros.

A few frequently asked questions hint at power issues. Some customers ask why the circuit breaker or ground-fault circuit-interrupter keeps tripping, for example. The reasons for this can be multiple, most of which may require a professional. However, some problems, if you're electrically inclined, can be diagnosed by checking the incoming power reading with a multimeter and looking for loose connections throughout the electrical circuit, both internal and external to the hot tub.