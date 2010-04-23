Spring vs. Webbing in Sofa Construction

Image Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/GettyImages

Is your old sofa barely hanging on? When choosing a new sofa, you probably focus on things like the fabric type and the overall style. But the sofa suspension system can have a big impact on the comfort and support you experience when you sit on your new sofa. Comparing spring and webbing suspension helps you understand what to look for when you browse sofas at the furniture store.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What Is Spring Suspension?

Sofas with spring suspension feature rows of heavy-gauge wire bent into S-shaped coils. Called sinuous spring construction, this suspension system uses horizontal metal rods to provide reinforcement for the springs. The rods prevent the springs from moving or sagging.

A different version of spring support is eight-way, hand-tied springs, which feature springs shaped like hourglasses. These coils are individually hand-knotted with twine, with each spring being tied in eight spots. This type of spring support tends to be in high-end sofas since the time-consuming construction method drives up the price.

Advertisement

What Is Webbing Suspension?

Sofa webbing uses polypropylene webbing straps to create the support platform for the cushions. It's standard to run the webbing from the front to the back of the sofa, but it sometimes runs from side to side as well. The webbing attaches to the frame with clips or staples. The quality of the webbing and how well it's secured to the frame affect the quality and support you get from webbing. Choosing a manufacturer that provides a warranty on the webbing can give you peace of mind if you choose this suspension option.

Overall Durability and Support

Webbing is usually thought of as a low-end option that's not as sturdy as springs. However, it can vary significantly depending on what type of webbing is used and how well the manufacturer secures it to the frame. High-quality webbing can provide just as much support as spring construction. You often see webbing in modern sofas that are low to the ground since those sofas don't have as much clearance for springs.

Advertisement

The quality and support you get from any type of suspension depend on how well it's constructed. A webbing suspension sofa with the webbing close together with straps that run both side to side and back to front can provide a great deal of support. Sinuous spring sofas are of higher quality and provide more support in which the S-shaped coils are closely spaced.

Suspension Cost Comparison

In general, webbing makes a sofa more affordable than springs because the material is inexpensive and it's quick and easy to install. Sinuous spring construction tends to fall in the middle of the price range, while eight-way, hand-tied springs are usually the most expensive option. However, there can be a range of prices with each type of suspension, so don't assume an expensive high-end sofa has eight-way, hand-tied springs based only on the price point.

Advertisement

Difference in Comfort

Sofas with springs or coils in them have a little bounce when you sit down, which can make you feel more comfortable. Webbing doesn't provide this flexibility when you sit. When testing out spring sofas, listen for squeaking to check for quality construction. A spring sofa that squeaks every time you sit or move might have more bounce, but the sound can become annoying. Even though you can repair sofa springs, you want to start with a sofa that operates well to minimize those worries.