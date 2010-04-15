How to Remove Hair Dye Stains From Wood

Even if you're being very careful while dying your hair, the hair dye can still spatter the walls, floors and counter tops of your bathroom. While the dye can easily be wiped off the walls and the counter tops, if your wood floors have dye on them the process might be a bit harder. Luckily for everyone who chooses to dye their own hair at home, there are a few household products that will get rid of the stain quickly (and without hurting your floors).