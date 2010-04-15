How to Repair a Broken Leg on Furniture

Step 3: Insert a Matchstick

Place a matchstick into a hole in wood that has been wallowed out, or stripped, so that the hole is loose and the leg will not tighten into the base of the furniture. Break the matchstick off even with the top of the hole. Place the leg into position and twist the leg clockwise to tighten the leg into place. The matchstick provides additional friction and pressure to hold the screw in place. More than one matchstick may be needed for some holes. Use the same technique to tighten screws in corner leg braces that are stripped, causing legs to fail.