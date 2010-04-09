How to Repair a Dripping Washerless Faucet

Step 4: Check O-Rings and Valve Seat

Examine the O-rings on the cartridge and replace any that are worn. If they do not appear to be damaged, check the valve seat for signs of chipping or corrosion. If the valve seat appears to be intact, buy a new cartridge. Reassemble the faucet by inserting the new cartridge in the same orientation as it was when you took it out. Then replace the holding pin or screw on the holding nut and replace the handle.