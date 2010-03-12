How to Make an Epoxy Resin Top Table

Epoxy resin tables are instantly recognizable by their high-gloss finish and the unique depth of their glass-like coating. An epoxy resin table is durable and long-lasting, making it a fun and popular choice for homes projects and restaurants. The notable feature of epoxy resin tables is the ability to seal objects and memorabilia within the epoxy resin, enabling you to create a unique table that showcases your interests and hobbies. You can personalize an epoxy resin table with seashells, pictures, jewelry pieces, stamps and even fabric.