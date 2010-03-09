How to Keep White Shoes From Turning Yellow After Washing

Things You'll Need
Soft bristle brush
Rag
Vinegar
2 tbsp. borax
Laundry soap
White shoes need to be cleaned more often than colored shoes because they easily show dirt and scuff marks. Unfortunately, some white shoes begin to turn yellow after they are washed. This is especially true of tennis shoes. There is a way to keep your white shoes white if you are willing to take the time to clean them correctly. This will save you from having to purchase new shoes before you really need to.
Step 1
Brush your white shoes with a soft bristle brush. This will loosen the dirt that is stuck on your shoes.
Step 2
Dip a rag in vinegar and use it to wipe off any scuff marks that you see. It may take a minute or two, but a little elbow grease should do the trick.
Step 3
Place your white shoes in a washing machine with your regular amount of laundry detergent and the Borax. Borax will keep the shoes nice and white.
Step 4
Remove the shoes from the washing machine when the cycle is complete. Then set the shoes out in the sun to dry. The sun has disinfecting and lightening powers that will keep your shoes white.
Tip
Bleach is also a whitening agent, but it can eat away at your shoes if it is used too often. It is best to stick with the Borax.
Warning
Do not put your white shoes in the dryer. This can cause them to turn yellow.