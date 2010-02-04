How to Winterize a Screened Porch With Vinyl

Image Credit: Dan Totilca/iStock/GettyImages

Winterizing a screened porch serves many purposes. Most important, though, it acts as a form of weatherproofing to protect your home from damage. Furthermore, it helps you cut down on high energy bills.

Select Your Winterizing Method

You can use standard materials to winterize a screen porch, such as vinyl curtains, plastic window insulation sheets, and even vinyl panels. The materials you choose depend on your budget, taste, and skill level.

Vinyl curtains are durable, affordable, and easy to hang to cover porch screens. Installation is most straightforward when using tension rods near the ceiling and floor. Be sure to measure the length from wall to wall to figure out what sizes of rods you need. Connect the vinyl curtains to the upper and lower rods. You can do this using integrated sleeves or grommets. When you set everything in place, you can open and close the curtains whenever you want. Vinyl curtains are effective for heat retention. However, they are not the most attractive solution for winterizing a screened porch. Vinyl curtains show wrinkles. If your main priority is a clean look, consider alternatives.

Plastic window insulation sheets are another affordable winterizing solution for your screened porch. They offer a better seal than curtains. You can purchase installation kits at a local hardware store or online. Installation is straightforward but be aware that it is time-consuming. Plastic sheets will help keep your screen porch safe, but they can be noisy on a windy day. They also have a shiny surface that is not always appealing.

Vinyl panels are the best solution for winterizing a screened-in porch. While they cost more than alternative methods and require some work on your end, they are most beneficial since you can reuse the panels for many years.

Weatherproof the Rest of Your Porch

Gaps or cracks allow heat to escape, which makes your energy bills high. Now that you understand how to winterize a screened-in porch or sunroom, you should look at the doorways and walls.

High-quality doors require periodic weatherproofing because over time, seals wear down, and wood expands. You can fill obvious gaps with caulk, and you can then replace the weatherstripping for a tighter fit. Consider using a backer rod for repairing more significant holes. After that, you can fill in any cracks in the walls. Don't forget to examine your electrical outlets on the porch. Outlet covers are your best and safest option.

Remove Warm-Weather Decor

Even after you finish winterizing screened porch windows and the like, there may still be some frigid or humid days. You can protect your belongings from winter damage by moving the following items inside:

Glass and ceramic decor.

Cushions and rugs.

Wooden furniture.

Clean Your Screens

You want to clean your screens to the best of your ability because dirt and mold are prevalent in screened porches. Plan on cleaning your screens at least once a year in late fall or early spring. Once you finish winterizing your screen porch, it is time to sit back and relax.