How to Troubleshoot Cat Palm Leaves That Are Turning Brown

Cat palms (​Chamaedorea cataractarum​), also called cataract palms and cascade palms, are originally from the jungles of Central America where they grow on stream banks. Cat palms add a lush tropical accent to outside landscaping in warm weather locations such as California and Florida; in harsher climates, they are kept as dramatic houseplants, and are often moved outdoors in summer to beautify terraces and patios. If your cat palm has fronds that are turning brown, there are techniques you can use to identify the problem, correct it, and restore your plant to verdant health.