How to Fix a Hole in a Porcelain Sink

A crack in a porcelain sink can lead to a hole, exposing the metal underneath and leaving it prone to rust and corrosion. Fortunately, a small hole in your porcelain sink can be easily repaired. Ideally, you would achieve this using a porcelain repair kit, which is designed specifically for such an issue.

Tip To repair a hole in porcelain, you will need a porcelain repair kit, available for purchase at most home improvement and hardware stores.

Prepare the Surface

Before the compound from the kit is applied to the hole or crack in the sink, make sure that the surface is properly prepped so that the compound can adhere to the sink.

First, ensure that the surface is completely smooth, dry and free of dust and porcelain pieces. Sand down the edges of the crack or hole with fine-grit sandpaper until it is smooth, then blow away the remaining dust with compressed air or wipe it down with a soft cloth.

Next, clean the surrounding area with a soft cloth soaked in acetone. You could also use soap and water if acetone is unavailable. Let the area dry completely before proceeding with the repairs. If the surface is wet when you apply the kit's compound, it will not properly adhere.

Prepare the Repair Compound

Follow the instructions on the porcelain repair kit, but note that most kits require you to mix the compound. Be sure to follow the provided instructions and safety guidelines. If the kit does not provide a container to mix the compound, you can mix it on a ceramic tile with a tongue depressor or craft stick to avoid contamination. The instructions may call for the compound to sit before proceeding.

Make sure you're in a well-ventilated area throughout the repair process. In addition, you should wear a respirator mask to protect yourself from the fumes, open doors and windows and switch on a ventilation fan if available.

Apply the Compound

Once the compound is ready, you can apply it to the hole or crack in the sink. The kit should supply an applicator, but you can also use a nail polish brush or a small paintbrush if you'd prefer. You could also use anything with a fine edge for better control over the compound. Be careful whenever using sharp tools to avoid injury.

Apply the compound in layers, allowing it to seep into the hole or crack. Allow the compound to dry before applying the next layer and continue doing so until you have filled the hole in the sink. With a straight edge, scrape off excess compound, creating a flat surface. It does not need to be perfectly smooth.

Once the compound dries (per the kit's instructions), use fine-grit sandpaper to even out the surface, creating a seamless transition. You can also take a cotton swab and wipe the surrounding area down with acetone to remove any rough spots around the edges of the repair.

Paint the Porcelain

Some repairs are small enough that paint won't be needed, but that's not always the case. When choosing a porcelain repair kit, find one that comes with a paint color and texture that matches your sink.

You will want a high-gloss paint or glaze that will seamlessly cover the repair for a shiny sink that looks like new. If you have a matte-finish sink, you should look for a repair kit that has a matte paint instead.