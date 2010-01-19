How to Replace Vertical Blind Clips

Vertical blinds are generally used for privacy and to block out sunlight for very large windows and sliding glass doors. This type of window treatment consists of vertical slats that hang down from a head rail fastened above a window or glass door. Slats can be rotated to "open," allowing partial sunlight in, or "close," to completely block out light. Vertical blind clips that hold and help rotate the slats can break from use or age, but these clips are inexpensive and anyone can easily complete the task of replacing them.