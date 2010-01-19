How to Replace Vertical Blind Clips

Vertical blinds are generally used for privacy and to block out sunlight for very large windows and sliding glass doors. This type of window treatment consists of vertical slats that hang down from a head rail fastened above a window or glass door. Slats can be rotated to "open," allowing partial sunlight in, or "close," to completely block out light. Vertical blind clips that hold and help rotate the slats can break from use or age, but these clips are inexpensive and anyone can easily complete the task of replacing them.
Things You'll Need
Original vertical blind instruction manual
Stool or stepladder
Replacing Vertical Blind Clips
Step 1: Find the Correct Replacement Clips
Contact the manufacturer of the vertical blinds to order replacement clips. Use the instruction manual to find the manufacturer's telephone number. Refer to the manual when customer service asks for the model of the blinds to insure a part match. If the manufacturer of the vertical blinds is unknown, or the instruction manual is missing, look on all areas of the vertical blind frame for a tag or stamp with the company name and/or model number and search online for the manufacturer's website and contact information.
Buy replacement vertical blind clips from online stores as an alternative. There are many online vendors who also sell replacement clips and kits for fixing vertical blinds. Consider buying a few extra vertical blind clips in case others crack or break in the future.
Step 2: Open the Vertical Blinds
Open the blinds so that the slats are spread out from the stacked position. Ensure that slats are in the full open position by using the swivel tool to turn them.
Step 3: Remove the Vertical Blind Slats
Stand on a stool or stepladder next to the broken blind and remove the slat from the broken blind clip by lightly prying the clip open with your fingers. Gently slide the slat out and set it aside. Lay it flat to avoid bending the slat during the repair.
Step 4: Pull Out the Old Clip
Grip the clip or stem with a pair of needle-nose pliers. Gently twist the clip and slightly pull on it until it pops off the gear.
Step 5: Snap in the New Clip
Place a new clip into the grip of the pliers. Place your thumb and pointer finger around the gear to hold it in place. Position the new clip over the gear. Gently push the clip into place by applying a little pressure. Make sure you install it in the same direction as the other clips to ensure everything works correctly.
Step 6: Replace the Vertical Blind Slats
Push the slat into the clip gently. Ensure that the clip lip is positioned over the hold of the slat by wiggling it around and gently pushing the clip ends together.
Step 7: Repeat With Other Clips
Repeat the above steps for all broken vertical blind clips. If you have lots of clips to replace, you can remove all the slats and take the entire unit down from the window. This allows you to work at a more comfortable level on a table to replace the clips.
Step 8: Test the Installation
Try out the vertical blinds once you've replaced all of the broken clips and put the slats back in the clips. Open and close the blinds and rotate the slats to ensure each one works correctly. Redo any clips that aren't working correctly, ensuring that you placed the clips in the correct direction.
