How to Increase Table Height

There are several reasons why you might want to increase your table's height.

Perhaps you were browsing tables and you found the perfect design to match your mid-century modern dining room. But wait! The height's not quite right. There's no need to panic; you can simply extend the legs with the application of height-increasing materials.

Maybe you invested in new must-have chairs, but they happen to be an inch or two too high for the table. Again, you can alter height easily with the right tools. With a step-by-step guide to adding buns and legs, as well as some other DIY options, you'll be on your way to augmenting table height in no time.

Buns for a Boost

Adding buns to the legs of your table seems like the most practical and popular route to go when it comes to increasing table height. For this handy DIY project, you'll need round bun feet, which you can purchase at Home Depot. They should be around 5 inches by 2.25 inches, depending on your table. You'll also need coarse nail-in tee nuts of 5/16 inches - 18 x 3/8 inches, paint or stain to match the table, a paintbrush, a drill and a 5/16 inch drill bit.

First, you'll need to flip over the table and mark the centers of your table's feet. You can do this by measuring the diameter of the foot and making a mark in the center. Do this for each foot. Next, drill a hole, about 1/3 inches deep with a 5/16 inch drill bit. Then, hammer in the tree nuts and screw in the bun feet. Before you begin painting, turn the table over to make sure it doesn't wobble. Take the feet off and paint them to match the color of the table. Once dry, re-apply the buns to the legs.

Legs for Length

To begin, find a pair of table legs at your local hardware store. Pre-drilled legs are ideal. Next, drill a hole in the middle of each table leg, which are the ones attached to the table. Once you attach the legs and secure them, you can fill in the gap between the two legs with wood-filler. Once dry, sand the filler smooth. If the added legs are a different color from the table, then you can seamlessly match them with paint.

Put a Cork Under It

Now here's an efficient way to recycle your wine corks. Cut your cork into matching slices and place them below each table leg. This method is best for evening out wobbly tables but can also increase height.

Increase Height With a PVC Pipe

This useful trick is best suited for folding tables. Start by measuring your table height. Then, measure how much PVC pipe you'll need to get your table to the desired height. Once you measure everything, cut each pipe piece to the appropriate length. You can use a saw or PVC cutter. Then all the pieces are ready, you can paint them, and add a PVC pipe cap to the bottom. Finally, attach each PVC pipe piece to a table leg.