How to Unclog Toilet Jets

Image Credit: sihuo0860371/E+/GettyImages

Face it — no one likes cleaning inside the toilet or having anything more to do with it than necessary. If you've noticed, however, that the flushing action is slower and less powerful than it used to be, it could be that you simply need to unclog your toilet jets. It's an easy job that you can handle even if you normally shy away from DIY projects. Before you get started, you'll just need to know what a toilet jet is.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What Are Toilet Jets?

Also referred to as rim jets, rim holes, and siphon holes, toilet jets are small openings under the rim of the bowl. When you flush, water pours out of these holes and swirls in a circular motion around the bowl to help clean it and to help with the effectiveness of the flushing action.

Sometimes, however — usually when you have hard water — toilet jets and the siphon jet hole at the bottom of the toilet get blocked with mineral deposits and need to be unclogged.

Test Before Cleaning

If you have soft water in your home, perform this test to rule out a cause other than calcium buildup. Fill a 5-gallon bucket with water and begin pouring it into the toilet bowl, slowly at first and then quickly. This will initiate flushing action in the toilet that doesn't involve the siphoning system. A slow flushing action using this method indicates that the problem isn't the toilet jets. If the flush is normal, proceed with cleaning.

How to Clean Toilet Jets

Step 1: Prepare the Inside of the Toilet

The toilet must be drained and dry inside so the vinegar used isn't diluted by any amount of water, and the jet holes must be blocked so the holes can be soaked.

Turn off the toilet's water supply at the shutoff valve located on the wall.



Flush the toilet and hold down the handle to clear out all the water.



Remove the lid and set it aside.



Wearing gloves, use a paper towels or a rag to dry excess water in the tank, bowl, and rim area.



Using a hand mirror, look under the rim to see how the jet holes are positioned.



Cover all the holes with duct tape, which will contain the vinegar you will pour so the holes can soak in it.



Step 2: Add the Vinegar

Using vinegar as a soaking agent on mineral buildup dissolves the minerals. You'll need to soak and clean not just the jet holes but the siphon hole at the bottom of the bowl.

Advertisement

Referring to the manufacturer's diagram, identify where the overflow tube is located in the tank.



Pour vinegar into the overflow tube until the bowl is holding an amount of vinegar equal to the water it held before draining. This poured vinegar will fill the siphon hole and will also flow through the rim, held in by the duct tape so the jet holes can soak.



Allow the vinegar to work for at least an hour. If the blockages are severe, you can let the toilet soak overnight.

Step 3: Clean It Up

It's important to make sure all of the buildup has been dissolved, dislodged, and washed away in order to have a smoother, faster-flushing toilet.

Remove the duct tape so the vinegar can run out.



Insert an Allen wrench into all the jet holes and rotate it to make sure all buildup is gone and they're unblocked.



Using a toilet brush, scrub around the jet holes to clean any remaining deposit.



With your gloved hand, feel inside the siphon hole with a finger to see whether there is remaining buildup.



Using a toilet brush, scrub around the siphon hole.

Step 4: Check the Flush

The final step involves checking the effectiveness of the vinegar soak. If the flushing action is still sluggish after these steps, you may need to repeat the process.

Turn on the water supply to the toilet and let the tank fill.



Check to see how quick and powerful the action is when you flush the toilet.



If the flushing action doesn't seem improved, repeat all steps.

