How to Pressure-Test Plumbing

If you don't want the pressure-test to include the faucets or toilet fill valves, turn off the shutoff valves for these fixtures.

Plumbers often use smoke to test existing DWV systems. They block the drains and the path to the sewer with a balloon, fill the system through the roof vent to a pressure of 5 psi, and then block the roof vent. Any leaks in the system are easy to detect because smoke pours out of them.