How to Select Gravel Sizes

Image Credit: dene398/iStock/GettyImages

Gravel is a versatile and budget-friendly paving material that meets all kinds of landscaping needs. Your toughest choice isn't what color of gravel to choose; it's what size. Gravel isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. The size needed for a walkway isn't necessarily the best option for a rock garden. The type of project you're doing, and quantity of foot traffic it will receive, are factors that'll help you choose the perfect gravel size.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Creating Comfortable Walkways

Choosing the right gravel size for garden paths or walkways makes a significant difference in how comfortable they are for walking. Typically, the smaller or finer gravel is, the softer it is underfoot, especially if you'll be plodding barefoot from the pool to the house. Opt for gravel with a diameter of 1/4 inch or smaller, often called pea gravel, for a comfortable walking surface. Smooth gravel with rounded edges are preferable to sharp or rough edges.

Advertisement

Building a Stable Patio and Driveway

Image Credit: AJ_Watt/E+/GettyImages

In a large paved area, such as a patio or driveway, gravel's size can create a stable surface. For a patio, select crushed gravel that is 3/8- to 3/4-inch in diameter. A driveway needs layered gravel to provide stability for vehicles. Start with a layer of stones about the size of baseballs or softballs, with a diameter of 3 to 4 inches. Next, install a layer of 2- to 3-inch-diameter stones. The driveway's top dressing should be 3/8-inch-diameter gravel.

Advertisement

Find a Long-Lasting Mulch

Image Credit: beekeepx/iStock/GettyImages

Gravel is an effective mulch for plants because it helps prevent evaporation from the soil surface and, unlike wood mulch, doesn't get blown away in typical weather. Naturally, smaller gravel, under 1/4-inch size, may scatter a bit. This makes medium-size gravel the perfect choice for for flowerbeds and the base of trees. An all-purpose gravel of 3/8-inch diameter works best as plant mulch. Smooth gravel may have more decorative panache than rough, angular gravel when used in mulch, but rough gravel will put up a good fight when it comes to staying put.

Advertisement

Design a Rock Garden

Image Credit: Yulia-B/iStock/GettyImages

Virtually any size of gravel works in a rock garden, since it's not an area with heavy foot traffic and the gravel is intended for decoration. Large gravel is often the best choice since it works visually with boulders and other large rocks you might be featuring in the garden. A 1- to 1 ½-inch-diameter gravel tends to look great as the top dressing in a rock garden. Depending on the aesthetic you're after, smooth river rock offers a very different appeal versus more angular stones. You can't go wrong with either; it's just about what feels right for you and your space.