The Best Way to Paint a Galvanized Pipe

Why Galvanized Pipes Look White

Without a protective coating, steel, which is mostly iron, combines with oxygen and moisture in the atmosphere to produce rust. This is a process known as corrosion. To prevent this, pipe manufacturers galvanize steel pipes by coating them with a thick layer of zinc. They either dip the pipes in a vat of the molten metal or use electroplating techniques.

Before shipping the pipes, manufacturers often coat the galvanized metal with oil to halt the reaction of zinc with the atmosphere. When this oil coating wears off, the reaction of zinc with oxygen produces a fine whitish film that changes the color of the metal from gray to an even less appealing whitish-gray.