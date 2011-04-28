How to Get Rid of Dog Pee Smell on a Wood Floor

Image Credit: cmannphoto/E+/GettyImages See More Photos

The furry friends in our lives are longtime loves and companions, but no matter how much you love and care for them, sometimes they use the bathroom where they shouldn't. Dog pee on a wood floor is not only a mess, it can cause damage and long-term odor issues.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here's how to remove dog pee odor off your hardwood flooring — and prevent future accidents from happening in the first place.

How to Remove Dog Pee Odor Off Wood Floors

With the right tools and products, you can eradicate the odor that emanates from Rover's favorite spot to let go. The sooner that the puddle is discovered and wiped up, the less issue you will have with potential stains and odors. However, don't think your work stops after wiping it up with a clean towel:

Advertisement

Once the fresh pee is wiped up, scrub at the spot with a solution of 1 part vinegar and 1 part water. Once you've sprayed the area with that solution, wipe it up and sprinkle baking soda over the spot. This will soak up any liquid residuals while deodorizing the boards at the same time. Let it sit for an hour or overnight. Wipe up the baking soda with a light spray of water and a clean cloth.

Advertisement

How to Remove Old Dog Pee Smells From Wood Floors

For old dog pee stains or smells on hardwood flooring, a stronger solution may be needed:

Combine a cup of water with 1/3 cup of distilled white vinegar, a 1/4 cup of baking soda, and a drop of dish soap. Mix this solution well and spray it on the affected area. Let it sit for a good 15 minutes and wipe it up with a clean cloth. Put down a layer of baking soda and let it sit overnight. This process may need to be repeated a few times to rid the space of the lingering odor completely.

Advertisement

Tip There are many commercial cleaners that can be purchased at pet stores and home improvement stores that promise the removal of dog pee odors. Always test a small area before applying any chemicals or abrasive organic cleaners to your hardwood flooring.

How to Prevent Future Dog Pee Accidents

Once you do all the hard work of scrubbing and deodorizing your hardwood floors, you need to keep your dog from sniffing out the tiniest whiff of previous urine odors. There are a few steps you can take to keep them from remarking old spots:

Advertisement

Lay down pee pads where old pee stains have been.

Introduce the pet to the space you want them to pee and offer treats at the preferred pee spot.

Take them out often and crate them at night to prevent accidents.