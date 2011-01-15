How to Measure the Dimensions of a Bathtub

Image Credit: whyframestudio/iStock/GettyImages

Not all aspects of remodeling a home are difficult. There are many tasks, such as measuring your bathtub, that can be done easily and without the help of a professional. It may seem confusing as to where to start, but the good news is that it requires nothing more than a measuring tape and some patience. Bathtubs can be a great focal point in any bathroom, so making sure you order the right size to fit your space is a very important job.

Finding a Bathtub's Dimensions

If you're looking to replace an old tub with a new one, the best way to do this is by measuring the bathtub that's already installed. The reason for doing this is so the new tub takes up the same amount of space without leaving any gaps between the walls of the tub and the walls of your bathroom. It's also important that the height and depth of your tub remain the same so your water fixtures don't need to be moved during the replacement process.

To measure your tub, Victoria Plum suggests starting with the length, which is found by beginning at the farthest edge of your tub and going to the other extremity. Make sure your measuring tape reaches the outer edges of your tub and not just the inner curve of the tub. If you only focus on the inner measurements, your bathtub won't fit.

Next comes the width, which is measured from the back edge, or the wall, to the front edge. Afterward comes the height, which is measured from the floor to the highest edge of your bathtub. Finally, one measurement that's often forgotten is the inner depth measurement. The measuring tape must rest in the deepest part of the bathtub to the overflow point.

Different Bathtub Models

Many people find themselves with an alcove bathtub, which is a tub nestled between three walls of your bathroom. This doesn't mean that you must replace your tub with another alcove bathtub. One of the great things about remodeling is that you can select any type of bathtub to replace your current one. The only thing to keep in mind is that there may need to be some changes with the plumbing to accommodate the new bathtub.

If you want a sleek look, there are options such as free-standing bathtubs that don't rest against the walls. If you wish to use a free-standing bathtub, you need to measure the distance between the walls and from the back wall out to make sure it settles into the space properly. Any tub can be replaced with a different model; you just need to measure the space properly so your project isn't delayed due to a bathtub that doesn't fit.

A Few Important Reminders

When measuring a bathtub, always make sure to measure to the farthest extremity of the bathtub's edges to make sure it will fit. If you're measuring a bathtub with different heights around the top edge, make sure to measure to the highest point so you don't encounter any installation problems later.

If possible, take all of your measurements standing outside of the bathtub. This will ensure that you're getting all the proper measurements from the right places. Finally, never rely on average measurements you may find online. Instead, always take the measurements in person to make sure no alterations have been made to the initial bathtub.