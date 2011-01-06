How to Adjust the Water Level on an Ice Maker

Many beverages taste better with ice cubes, but if your ice maker isn't producing ice properly, you can end up with anything from no ice to a solid slab of ice. Adjusting the water level on your ice maker is a quick fix that can solve many of your ice output problems. If you have low water pressure, or a leak in your ice maker, you may need more extensive repairs and/or to call a maintenance technician. However, for basic issues with the size and production of your ice, adjusting the water level should be enough.