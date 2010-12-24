Instructions for Sewing Curtain Panels Together

Wide windows and a love of lush, generous drapery mean you might be expanding a standard curtain or narrow panel of fabric. One way to do this is to sew two or more curtain panels together. The exercise is more painstaking than complicated, but take your time so the finished product lies flat and any patterns in the panels are matched. While an ambitious seamstress could whip up this project by hand, a sewing machine is recommended for professional-looking seams and time-saving efficiency.