How to Install Blinds Inside a Metal Frame Window

Installing window blinds inside a metal frame window requires almost the same process as mounting one in a wooden frame. The difference is that you'll need to use slightly different drilling techniques and screws. Hanging the blinds is still a simple DIY project, but you'll probably need to run to the hardware store before you begin since most blinds come with wood screws.

Hanging Blinds on Metal

When attaching blinds to a metal frame, you need to use metal screws rather than wood screws. One option is to purchase self-drilling metal screws. The bottom of this screw serves as a miniature drill bit, boring a screw hole into the metal as it goes in. When purchasing metal screws, make sure you don't confuse self-drilling screws with self-tapping screws. These two words are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same.

You can use regular metal screws instead of self-drilling ones, but this adds an extra step to your installation process. In this case, you will need to drill pilot holes in the window frame before screwing the blind brackets in place. You'll need a sharp drill bit and some cutting oil to do this. Cutting oil lubricates your drill and keeps it from getting hot when you drill through metal. Drilling into metal works best using a low-speed setting and applying a little extra pressure on the drill as you work.

If wood screws came with your blinds, take them to the hardware store with you when you go. This will help you ensure that you get properly sized metal screws and will save you from having to make a second trip.

How to Install Blinds on a Metal Window Frame

Step 1: Align the Blinds and Brackets Before hanging the brackets that will hold your blinds in place, you have to decide where to put them. To avoid measuring and potential measuring mistakes, the easiest way to do this is to use the blinds and brackets themselves as a template. Slide the blinds into the mounting brackets.



Hold the blinds in the window and position them where you want them to be. Make sure the blinds are level and in the exact position you want.



Make a mark on the window frame where the brackets fall. Step 2: Install the Brackets After using the blinds as a template, remove them from the brackets and set them aside. The brackets themselves will now become templates, helping you mark out your screw holes. Advertisement Hold the bracket against the window frame where you made your mark.



Align the bracket in the correct position and mark where the screws will go on the window frame.



Tap a metal punch into the screw mark to keep your screw or drill bit from slipping.



Hold the bracket in place and secure it using your self-drilling metal screws. If you don't have self-drilling screws, apply a drop of cutting oil to your drill bit and drill pilot holes. You can then screw the bracket to the window frame.



Repeat the process for any remaining brackets.

Step 3: Hang the Blinds If you've performed all of the steps properly, actually hanging the blinds will be the easy part. Even if hanging the blinds looks pretty straightforward, read the installation directions that came with your blinds. Some blinds mount on plastic clips that can break if you try to snap the blinds in place incorrectly. You may need to perform a special tilt or swivel to get everything in its proper place. Mount the blinds on the clips as directed.



Test the blinds to make sure everything is working properly.

