How to Use a Fireplace Grate

Step 2: Position the Fireplace Grate

Wet the ash with water, sweep the firebox floor at least 24 hours after your last fire and dispose of the debris to clean your fireplace before adding the grate. Position the grate in the center of the fireplace so that the long side faces the opening. Some grates are tapered with one long side being slightly longer than the other. Position the grate so the longest side faces out toward the room and the shorter side is at the back. You should have about 3 inches around the grate on all sides. If you place the grate too far forward, it can feel like it's sticking out into the room and the smoke can come into your room instead of going up the chimney.