How to Hang Non-Pinch-Pleated Drapes on a Traverse Rod

Step 2: Measure the Space

Measure the space from the wall to the front of the carrier on the traverse rod. Subtract 1/2 inch and double the measurement ⁠— this is the maximum space acceptable between drapery pins if the bottom of the carrier rests below the rod. With this configuration, the drape will fold toward the wall, between the pins, when in the open position. If the bottom of the carrier rests in front of the rod, the fabric will fold to the front when the drapes are opened, and the space between pins should not be more than 3 inches.